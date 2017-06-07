While he might not quite be a billionaire (despite doing The Billionaire Strut), Conor McGregor is still a very, very wealthy man. In fact, he’s one of the highest-paid athletes in the whole wide world (that’s a very big place). Forbes has released their top 100 highest-paid athlete list, and the Notorious one came in at #24.

McGregor is on the books for $34 million earned last year, $27 million from his work in the UFC octagon, and another $7 million in outside the cage endorsement deals. He did all this despite only fighting twice in 2016. And he’s poised to be much, much higher on 2017’s edition of this list if his proposed boxing match with Floyd Mayweather comes to fruition this year.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo came in #1 on this year’s list, with $93 million in earnings, followed by LeBron James ($86.2 million), and Lionel Messi ($80 million).