We’re halfway there to a Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather boxing match happening. UFC president broke the news last night on TNT’s Inside The NBA (he attended Game 1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers-Boston Celtics playoff series in his hometown Boston):

Shortly after, McGregor confirmed the news via his The Mac Life website:

“It is an honour to sign this record breaking deal alongside my partners Zuffa LLC, The Ultimate Fighting Championship and Paradigm Sports Management,” McGregor told the website. “The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer’s signature in the coming days.”

However, this is only the easiest half of the deal done – getting Mayweather on board will probably be no easy task. White and McGregor are used to negotiating with each other and banging out deals – dealing with Mayweather is a whole other animal. There’s no doubt that he will want to change most aspects of whatever deal White and McGregor have agreed upon, especially concerning how the profits from the fight will be distributed.

The saga continues.