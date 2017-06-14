They actually got it done. Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are actually going to have a boxing match. The fight is now officially set for August 26th for the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, airing via pay-per-view to the rest of the world. Yahoo! Sports Kevin Iole first reported the news, which the combatants have since confirmed.

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

(apparently Conor thinks he’s fighting Floyd Mayweather Sr, though)

This is big news, obviously, for the combat world, as this fight will be a huge seller and money maker for all parties involved. Plus this should allow the UFC to get Conor back into their octagon before the calendar changes to 2018.

UPDATE: Dana White told ESPN that the fight will take place at 154 pounds.