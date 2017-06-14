Posted byon
They actually got it done. Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are actually going to have a boxing match. The fight is now officially set for August 26th for the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, airing via pay-per-view to the rest of the world. Yahoo! Sports Kevin Iole first reported the news, which the combatants have since confirmed.
(apparently Conor thinks he’s fighting Floyd Mayweather Sr, though)
This is big news, obviously, for the combat world, as this fight will be a huge seller and money maker for all parties involved. Plus this should allow the UFC to get Conor back into their octagon before the calendar changes to 2018.
UPDATE: Dana White told ESPN that the fight will take place at 154 pounds.