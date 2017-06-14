Quantcast
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Official For Aug 26th
Posted by on June 14, 2017
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 16: President of Mayweather Promotions Floyd Mayweather addresses the crowd during the press conference announcing the Badou Jack v James DeGale Super Middleweight World Title Unification Bout at Barclays Center on November 16, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

They actually got it done.  Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are actually going to have a boxing match.  The fight is now officially set for August 26th for the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, airing via pay-per-view to the rest of the world.  Yahoo! Sports Kevin Iole first reported the news, which the combatants have since confirmed.

(apparently Conor thinks he’s fighting Floyd Mayweather Sr, though)

 

 

This is big news, obviously, for the combat world, as this fight will be a huge seller and money maker for all parties involved.  Plus this should allow the UFC to get Conor back into their octagon before the calendar changes to 2018.

 

UPDATE: Dana White told ESPN that the fight will take place at 154 pounds.

 

