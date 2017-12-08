Those hoping to see Conor McGregor back in the octagon soon won’t like reading what is coming next. Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao has confirmed with Sky Sports that he is in the initial stages of negotiations with the Irishman for a boxing match next spring.

“Initially,” Pacquiao told Sky Sports when asked if he was negotiating a fight with McGregor. “But we have not yet had any follow-up conversations. If we can negotiate it, I have no problem. It is OK with both of us.”

Pacquiao also hinted at the upcoming fight a few weeks back with this Twitter post:

McGregor famously lost to boxing pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather last summer in a fight that netted both men nine-figure paydays. He last stepped into the octagon in November of 2016, winning the UFC Lightweight Title off of Eddie Alvarez. The soon-to-be 39-year-old Pacquiao, ten years McGregor’s senior, lost a disputed decision (and his WBO Welterweight Championship) against Jeff Horn in July. He is also a senator in his native Philippines, and needs his next fight to occur in April when the Senate is in recess.