Conor McGregor vs Paulie Malignaggi Sparring Video
Posted by on August 12, 2017

 

 

For all the people who think @thenotoriousmma can't box. This is gonna be a FIGHT!!!! For those that don't know this is Conor vs Paulie Malignaggi former IBF and WBA World Champion.

A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on

 

 