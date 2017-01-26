Quantcast
Cormier-Johnson 2 Set For UFC 210
Posted by on January 25, 2017
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 08: Mixed martial artist Daniel Cormier poses on the scale during his weigh-in for UFC 200 at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cormier will meet Anderson Silva in a non-title light heavyweight bout on July 9 at T-Mobile Arena. Silva replaces Jon Jones who was pulled from a light heavyweight title fight against Cormier due to a potential violation of the UFC's anti-doping policy. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
With Daniel Cormier healed up, and UFC 210 in Buffalo needing a main event, today’s announcement comes as perfect sense – Daniel Cormier vs Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, Part 2, will be going down on April 8th.  This, of course, will be for Cormier’s UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

The first iteration of this fight took place almost two years ago, at UFC 187 on May 23rd 2015, with champ Cormier tapping out challenger Johnson via rear naked choke in Round 3.  Since that time both fighters have posted nothing but W’s, with Rumble knocking out all three of his opponents (Jimi Manuwa, Ryan Bader, Glover Texeira).

The UFC’s first foray to Buffalo since 1995 is shaping up to be a nice card, with Chris Weidman vs Gegard Mousasi in a middleweight bout also announced for the card.

 

 

