With Daniel Cormier healed up, and UFC 210 in Buffalo needing a main event, today’s announcement comes as perfect sense – Daniel Cormier vs Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, Part 2, will be going down on April 8th. This, of course, will be for Cormier’s UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

The first iteration of this fight took place almost two years ago, at UFC 187 on May 23rd 2015, with champ Cormier tapping out challenger Johnson via rear naked choke in Round 3. Since that time both fighters have posted nothing but W’s, with Rumble knocking out all three of his opponents (Jimi Manuwa, Ryan Bader, Glover Texeira).

The UFC’s first foray to Buffalo since 1995 is shaping up to be a nice card, with Chris Weidman vs Gegard Mousasi in a middleweight bout also announced for the card.