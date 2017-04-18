If Jon Jones is ready, Dana White has a fight for him. The UFC president told ESPN.com that the currently exiled former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has been offered a title shot against current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 on July 29th. This, of course, is the much-anticipated, on-again-off-again rematch between the two hated rivals. Jones won the first fight way back at UFC 182 in January 2015.

Jones’s current USADA suspension ends the starting of July, so he’ll be cleared to fight by UFC 214. However, if he feels like he is needs a “tune up” fight before challenging for the belt again, the title shot will go to Jimi Manuwa instead, probably at UFC 213 on July 8th.

“Cormier is available to fight on July 8, but that time frame doesn’t work for Jon Jones,” White told ESPN. “Cormier already told me he’s willing to fight either Jones or Manuwa.”

