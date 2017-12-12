The most anticipated women’s MMA match since Ronda Rousey rode off into the sunset is going down in a couple of weeks, but according to the oddsmakers, it’s a big mismatch. UFC Featherweight Champion Cris Cyborg is set to defend her belt at UFC 219 against former bantamweight champion Holly Holm. And, according to SportsBettingDime the champ is expected to walk out of the cage on December 30th in Las Vegas with her belt.

Cris Cyborg, a.k.a. perhaps the scariest woman on the planet, is a big -340 favourite among the betting sites analysed by SportsBettingDime.com against Holly Holm at UFC 219. Not only is she undefeated since her first professional bout – a 19-fight streak, but her powerful striking creates a bad match-up for Holm, who has struggled against big punchers in the past. The payout isn’t big, but the smart money is on the featherweight champ retaining her belt.

No real surprise here – Cyborg is a terrifying presence in the cage, with no past opponents proving capable of solving the conundrum she presents in battle. Despite this, Cyborg vs Holm is still the best women’s fight the UFC can put on right now, and should be a very entertaining stand-up battle.