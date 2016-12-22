Quantcast
Cris Cyborg Notified of Potential Doping Violation
Posted by on December 22, 2016
CURITIBA, BRAZIL - MAY 13: Cris Cyborg Justino of Brazil weighs in during the UFC 198 weigh-in at Arena da Baixada stadium on May 13, 2016 in Curitiba, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
For someone who hasn’t fought in three months, and has no future fights announced, Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino has found herself in the news a lot recently.  First it was the outrage of the UFC instituting a Women’s Featherweight division and not including her in the initial title fight.  Now, that choice seems to be a good one, because Cyborg is in the news again – and it’s not good.

The UFC released this statement today:

The UFC organization was formally notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on December 5, 2016.

USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case. It is important to note that, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full fair legal review process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed.

Consistent with all previous potential anti-doping violations, additional information or UFC statements will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward

 

MMA Fighting got a hold of Justino, and she explains the situation as follows:

 

“What I can say now is that they are talking to my doctor, and I’m calm,” Cyborg said. “Everybody knows I’m sick, that I’m recovering from the weight cut I had to do for the fight. What is happening is post-weight cut. Everybody knows I’m sick. They are talking to my doctor to solve this the best way.

“It’s nothing bad. I’m on medical treatment.”

 

 

