For someone who hasn’t fought in three months, and has no future fights announced, Cristiane ‘Cyborg’ Justino has found herself in the news a lot recently. First it was the outrage of the UFC instituting a Women’s Featherweight division and not including her in the initial title fight. Now, that choice seems to be a good one, because Cyborg is in the news again – and it’s not good.

The UFC released this statement today:

The UFC organization was formally notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collection on December 5, 2016. USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case. It is important to note that, under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full fair legal review process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Consistent with all previous potential anti-doping violations, additional information or UFC statements will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward

MMA Fighting got a hold of Justino, and she explains the situation as follows: