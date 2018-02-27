Quantcast
CSAC Revokes Jon Jones’s License, Fines Him $205,000
February 27, 2018
ANAHEIM, CA – JULY 29: Jon Jones reacts to defeating Daniel Cormier in the Light Heavyweight title bout during UFC 214 at Honda Center on July 29, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

 

We won’t be seeing Jon Jones in the octagon in 2018.  Jones had his hearing with the California State Athletic Commission today regarding his failed drug test leading into UFC 214, and the outcome wasn’t in Bones’s favor.  The CSAC has decided to revoke Jones’s license, and fine him 40% of his UFC 214 purse, plus $5,000, for a total of $205,000.

What does this all mean?  It means Jones can’t reapply for a license until March 2019.  However, he still has to face the USADA, who may decide to suspend Jones for longer than that, especially since this is his second doping violation.  For his part, Jones continues to play the ignorance game, claiming he has no idea how the anabolic steroid Turanibol ended up in his system leading up to his win over Daniel Cormier last July.

 

 