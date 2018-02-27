We won’t be seeing Jon Jones in the octagon in 2018. Jones had his hearing with the California State Athletic Commission today regarding his failed drug test leading into UFC 214, and the outcome wasn’t in Bones’s favor. The CSAC has decided to revoke Jones’s license, and fine him 40% of his UFC 214 purse, plus $5,000, for a total of $205,000.

What does this all mean? It means Jones can’t reapply for a license until March 2019. However, he still has to face the USADA, who may decide to suspend Jones for longer than that, especially since this is his second doping violation. For his part, Jones continues to play the ignorance game, claiming he has no idea how the anabolic steroid Turanibol ended up in his system leading up to his win over Daniel Cormier last July.