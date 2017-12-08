Cub Swanson Career Earnings

WEC & UFC fights only, * denotes an estimated purse, doesn’t include PPV and/or “locker room” bonuses

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

WEC 26 – Mar 24/07 – W (Lee) – $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

WEC 28 – Jun 3/07 – W (Miller) – $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)

WEC 31 – Dec 12/07 – L (Pulver) – $5,000

WEC 37 – Dec 3/08 – W (Takaya) – $17,500 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus, $7,500 Fight of the Night bonus)

WEC 41 – Jun 7/09 – L (Aldo) – $9,000

WEC 44 – Nov 18/09 – W (Franchi) – $28,000 ($9,000 to show, $9,000 win bonus, $10,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

WEC 50 – Aug 18/10 – L (Mendes) – $11,000

WEC 52 – Nov 11/10 – W (Semerzier) – $32,000 ($11,000 to show, $11,000 win bonus, $10,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC on Fox: Velasquez vs dos Santos – Nov 12/11 – L (Lamas) – $15,000

UFC on Fox: Evans vs Davis – Jan 28/12 – W (Roop) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)*

UFC on FX: Maynard vs Guida – Jun 22/12 – W (Pearson) – $84,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC 152 – Sept 22/12 – W (Oliveira) – $107,000 ($21,000 to show, $21,000 win bonus, $65,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fuel TV: Barao vs McDonald – Feb 16/13 – W (Poirier) – $50,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)*

UFC 162 – Jul 6/13 – W (Siver) – $108,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Stephens – Jun 28/14 – W (Stephens) – $134,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs Swanson – Nov 22/14 – L (Edgar) – $44,000*

UFC on Fox: Machida vs Rockhold – Apr 18/15 – L (Holloway) – $44,000*

UFC on Fox: Teixeira vs Evans – Apr 16/16 – W (Dias) – $103,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Caceres – Aug 6/16 – W (Kawajiri) – $107,000 ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 206 – Dec 10/16 – W (Choi) – $161,000 ($48,000 to show, $48,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov – Apr 22/17 – W (Lobov) – $170,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,273,500