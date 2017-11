Cris Cyborg vs Holly Holm was just made official yesterday, and the gamblers already have Holm counted out of it. The opening betting line for the UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship tilt has made the reigning champion Cyborg a massive favorite. Ms. Justino opened as a -400 favorite, meaning she is expected to win this matchup 80% of the time. So if you like former bantamweight champ Holm’s chances, get in now while the getting is good.