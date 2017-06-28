There’s been lots of news coming down the UFC pipe today, most of it revolving around UFC 214. Now here’s a third one. In an exclusive interview with MMA Junkie, UFC boss Dana White says that Georges St-Pierre will get the winner of UFC 214’s Tyron Woodley-Demian Maia welterweight title fight.

“Georges and I talked a couple days ago when he was in Vegas,” White told MMA Junkie. “Georges is saying he wants to fight; we’ll get this thing figured out. We’re talking about Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia. These two are going to fight soon. That will free up the 170-pound champion for Georges St-Pierre to return and try to regain his belt.”

So no more GSP vs Michael Bisping for the middleweight title, which was pretty much universally panned in the media and with fans. Ariel Helwani has more on this development, saying that the UFC is pushing to get GSP on their next fight card in Madison Square Garden, which is UFC 217 on November 4th.

UFC rushed to do Woodley-Maia in July so they could have winner fight GSP at MSG. 214 is amazing, but I feel for Maia: deserved more time. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 28, 2017

Exciting times to be a UFC fan.