This certainly comes as good news for everyone (other than the two fighters involved), but Dana White has pulled the plug on the previously announced (and much derided) Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre UFC Middleweight Title Fight.

(thanks to MMA Junkie for the transcription)

“I made this GSP fight – we did a press conference. The thing was supposed to happen in July. Michael Bisping is going to have to defend his title now. We’re not waiting for ‘GSP,’” White explained to FOX Sports Australia. “Georges St-Pierre was coming back. Bisping-St Pierre – they both wanted that fight. We asked Yoel to step aside. He did. It doesn’t look like that fight is gonna happen now.

“(Romero) doesn’t need to voice his opinion on why he needs a title shot,” White continued. “He definitely deserves a title shot. He’s next in line – he’s the No.1 ranked guy in the world.

“Georges St-Pierre is saying he will not be ready to compete now until November,” White stated. “Who knows if that’s even the case? It could be next year. … So we’re not waiting for Georges St-Pierre anymore. We’re moving on with the division, and Yoel Romero will get the next shot.”

With the UFC still looking for main event level fights for some events this summer, expect to have an official announcement and date for Bisping-Romero sooner rather than later.