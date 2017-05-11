The possibility of seeing a Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather boxing match isn’t dead, but it could be as of this Monday. UFC president Dana White, who is handling negotiating the fight, has set a deadline of this Sunday for McGregor to agree to terms on the match.

“I plan on having this thing locked up by this Sunday and then moving on to Team Mayweather and start to negotiate with them,” White explained to Jim Rome on his CBS radio show,. “If we really do get it done in that timeframe, then this thing could possibly happen. Again, I still have to go negotiate with them. There’s no guarantee that we’re going to come to a deal.”

Apparently if it isn’t hammered out by Sunday, White is washing his hands of the fight and moving on to other things. But he’s hopeful.

“I think (the chances of a deal with McGregor) are pretty good,” White said. “Hopefully Monday I’m going to sit down and negotiate with Team Mayweather. I just can’t keep messing with this thing. I have to run my business and I have to focus on all the other things that are going on around here.”

