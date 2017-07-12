While all the fighter’s at last night’s debut edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series were on the same pay scale, the big winners were Kurt Holobaugh and Boston Salmon – they were the fighter’s who earned UFC contracts after their impressive performances.

Here are the fighter payouts for the event, released by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Kurt Holobaugh: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Zu Anyanwu: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Boston Salmon: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Charles Byrd: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Joby Sanchez: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Matt Bessette: $5,000

Greg Rebello: $5,000

Ricky Turcios: $5,000

Jamie Pickett: $5,000

Manny Vazquez: $5,000