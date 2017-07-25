Sean O’Malley was the true winner at last week’s Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series event – he was among the top earners and earned a coveted UFC contract.

Here are the payouts for the event, released by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Daniel Spohn: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Sean O’Malley: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Thanh Le: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Sidney Outlaw: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Casey Kenney: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Angel DeAnda: $5,000

Alfred Khashakayan: $5,000

Lazar Stojadinovic: $5,000

Michael Cora: $5,000

Cee Jay Hamilton: $5,000