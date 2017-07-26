Posted byon
Karl Roberson and Geoffrey Neal were the big winners last night at Week 3 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – they were among the top earners and also got a UFC contract.
Here are the payouts for the event, released by the Nevada Athletic Commission.
Karl Roberson: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Kyle Stewart: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Geoffrey Neal: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Alonzo Menifield: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Dan Ige: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Ryan Spann: $5,000
Jason Jackson: $5,000
Chase Waldon: $5,000
Daniel Jolly $5,000
Luis Raul Gomez: $5,000