Karl Roberson and Geoffrey Neal were the big winners last night at Week 3 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – they were among the top earners and also got a UFC contract.

Here are the payouts for the event, released by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Karl Roberson: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Kyle Stewart: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Geoffrey Neal: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Alonzo Menifield: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Dan Ige: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Ryan Spann: $5,000

Jason Jackson: $5,000

Chase Waldon: $5,000

Daniel Jolly $5,000

Luis Raul Gomez: $5,000