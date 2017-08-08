Posted byon
Julian Marquez and Brandon Davis were the big winners last night at Week 4 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – they were among the top earners and also got a UFC contract.
Julian Marquez: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Kyler Phillips: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Carlos Candelario: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Brandon Davis: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
John Castaneda: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Phil Hawes: $5,000
James Gray: $5,000
Ronaldo Candido: $5,000
Austin Arnett: $5,000
Cheyden Leialoha: $5,000