Julian Marquez and Brandon Davis were the big winners last night at Week 4 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – they were among the top earners and also got a UFC contract.

Julian Marquez: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Kyler Phillips: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Carlos Candelario: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Brandon Davis: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

John Castaneda: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Phil Hawes: $5,000

James Gray: $5,000

Ronaldo Candido: $5,000

Austin Arnett: $5,000

Cheyden Leialoha: $5,000