Mike Rodriguez and Alex Perez were the big winners last night at Week 5 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – they were among the top earners and also got a UFC contract.

Here are the payouts, courtesy of the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Mike Rodriguez: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Julio Arce: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Alex Perez: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Ricky Simon: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Shelton Graves: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Jamelle Jones: $5,000

Peter Petties: $5,000

Kevin Gray: $5,000

Donavon Frelow: $5,000

Everett Sims: $5,000