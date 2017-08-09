Posted byon
Mike Rodriguez and Alex Perez were the big winners last night at Week 5 of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – they were among the top earners and also got a UFC contract.
Here are the payouts, courtesy of the Nevada State Athletic Commission.
Mike Rodriguez: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Julio Arce: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Alex Perez: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Ricky Simon: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Shelton Graves: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Jamelle Jones: $5,000
Peter Petties: $5,000
Kevin Gray: $5,000
Donavon Frelow: $5,000
Everett Sims: $5,000