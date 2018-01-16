Daniel Cormier Scouting Report

Vitals

5’10” 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)

71″ reach, Orthodox

May 24, 1979

Record

19-2 (UFC: 8-2)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

NCAA All-American wrestler

Olympic wrestler

Multiple international wrestling medals

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

XMMA Heavyweight Champion: 2010 (one successful title defense)

KOTC Heavyweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)

Strikeforce Heavyweight Grand Prix Champion: 2012

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion: 2015-present (two successful title defenses)

Strengths

– world class wrestler – best in the sport possibly

– looks like a man among boys in terms of wrestling – tosses elite wrestlers with ease

– big and powerful for a light heavyweight

– continuously pushes the pace

– very heavy hands – big time knockout power

– accurate striker

– very good striking defense

– outstrikes opponents at an almost 3:1 ratio

– good takedown defense

– quick hand speed

– very quick and agile for a man his size

– a monster in the clinch up against the cage

– very good dirty boxer

– good cardio despite his size

– controls fights – dictates where they take place

– trains at a great fight camp – AKA

Weaknesses

– hard weight cut to 205?

– on the wrong side of 30

– chronic hand injuries

– carries around a lot of body fat

– surprisingly not a very good takedown success rate

– can be susceptible to body shots

Synopsis

Daniel Cormier’s untouchable wrestling credentials, couple with his heavy hands, makes him an elite fighter. And now he has the gold around his waist to prove it.