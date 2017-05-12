Ok, let’s try this again, shall we? Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones are set to rematch for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Yes, we’ve heard this before many, many times, but hopefully this time it’ll stick. Jones-Cormier 2 was announced today to headline (yes, headline, despite Dana White promising that Jones will NEVER EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEVER headline a UFC event again) UFC 214 on July 29th in Anaheim, California.

Jones is currently suspended due to a failed drug test, but he’ll be eligible to compete once again on July 6th. He has only fought once (a victory over Ovince Saint Preux in April of 2016) since defeating Cormier in their initial meeting at UFC 182 on January 3, 2015. Current champ Cormier has reeled off four straight victories during that time.

Amanda Nunes’s next UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title defense was also announced today – it’ll be against Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 213 on July 8th. The two scrapped once already, with Nunes winning via unanimous decision at UFC 196 on March 2016.