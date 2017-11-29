Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
Daniel Cormier vs Volkan Oezdemir Set For UFC 220
Posted by on November 29, 2017
LAS VEGAS, NV – JULY 08: Mixed martial artist Daniel Cormier poses on the scale during his weigh-in for UFC 200 at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Cormier will meet Anderson Silva in a non-title light heavyweight bout on July 9 at T-Mobile Arena. Silva replaces Jon Jones who was pulled from a light heavyweight title fight against Cormier due to a potential violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

 

2018 has its first UFC title fight set.  It was announced today that UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier will defend his strap at UFC 220 against up-and-comer Volkan Oezdemir.  This fight has been rumored for quite some time, but seemed to have been in danger with Oezdemir’s recent arrest for assault.  But, with limited contenders available to challenge Cormier, the UFC seems to be willing to look the other way.

This will be Cormier’s first title defense since losing his belt to Jon Jones at UFC 214, only to have his title returned to him when Jones failed a drug test.  His Swiss challenger, meanwhile, sports a perfect 3-0 UFC record, most recently KOing Jimi Manuwa this past July.

UFC 220 goes down January 20th from the TD Garden in Boston.

 