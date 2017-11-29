2018 has its first UFC title fight set. It was announced today that UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier will defend his strap at UFC 220 against up-and-comer Volkan Oezdemir. This fight has been rumored for quite some time, but seemed to have been in danger with Oezdemir’s recent arrest for assault. But, with limited contenders available to challenge Cormier, the UFC seems to be willing to look the other way.

This will be Cormier’s first title defense since losing his belt to Jon Jones at UFC 214, only to have his title returned to him when Jones failed a drug test. His Swiss challenger, meanwhile, sports a perfect 3-0 UFC record, most recently KOing Jimi Manuwa this past July.

UFC 220 goes down January 20th from the TD Garden in Boston.