Demetrious Johnson Scouting Report
April 12, 2017

Demetrious Johnson Scouting Report

Vitals

5’3″ 125 lbs (Flyweight)
66″ reach, Orthodox
August 13, 1986

Record

25-2-1 (UFC: 13-1-1)

Current Streak

11 straight wins

Training

Championships Held

UFC Flyweight Champion: 2012 – present (nine successful title defenses)

 

Strengths

– perhaps the fastest fighter in the sport
– very strong wrestler
– always moving in the cage
– solid submission skills
– pushes the pace in his fights
– great gas tank – best in the game
– great at passing guard
– spent most of his career beating much larger opponents
– very good strikes landed to strikes absorbed ratio
– very experienced
– very good athlete
– extremely tough – finished a fight despite breaking his leg
– has never been finished in his career
– solid chin
– extremely technically solid
– accurate striker
– new-found knockout power
– controls the cage
– totally neutralizes his opponent’s strengths with his speed, footwork, cardio
– seems to be getting better with each fight


Weaknesses

– not much knockout power
– can be a “points fighter”
– poor takedown defense
often doesn’t looks for the finish when on the ground

 

Synopsis

Mighty Mouse has excelled throughout his career despite fighting at a weight class above his natural one.  Now that the UFC has a flyweight division, look out world – he’s untouchable.

 