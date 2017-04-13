Demetrious Johnson Scouting Report
Vitals
5’3″ 125 lbs (Flyweight)
66″ reach, Orthodox
August 13, 1986
Record
25-2-1 (UFC: 13-1-1)
Current Streak
11 straight wins
Training
None
Championships Held
UFC Flyweight Champion: 2012 – present (nine successful title defenses)
Strengths
– perhaps the fastest fighter in the sport
– very strong wrestler
– always moving in the cage
– solid submission skills
– pushes the pace in his fights
– great gas tank – best in the game
– great at passing guard
– spent most of his career beating much larger opponents
– very good strikes landed to strikes absorbed ratio
– very experienced
– very good athlete
– extremely tough – finished a fight despite breaking his leg
– has never been finished in his career
– solid chin
– extremely technically solid
– accurate striker
– new-found knockout power
– controls the cage
– totally neutralizes his opponent’s strengths with his speed, footwork, cardio
– seems to be getting better with each fight
Weaknesses
– not much knockout power
– can be a “points fighter”
– poor takedown defense
– often doesn’t looks for the finish when on the ground
Synopsis
Mighty Mouse has excelled throughout his career despite fighting at a weight class above his natural one. Now that the UFC has a flyweight division, look out world – he’s untouchable.