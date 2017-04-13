Demetrious Johnson Scouting Report

Vitals

5’3″ 125 lbs (Flyweight)

66″ reach, Orthodox

August 13, 1986

Record

25-2-1 (UFC: 13-1-1)

Current Streak

11 straight wins

Training

None

Championships Held

UFC Flyweight Champion: 2012 – present (nine successful title defenses)

Strengths

– perhaps the fastest fighter in the sport

– very strong wrestler

– always moving in the cage

– solid submission skills

– pushes the pace in his fights

– great gas tank – best in the game

– great at passing guard

– spent most of his career beating much larger opponents

– very good strikes landed to strikes absorbed ratio

– very experienced

– very good athlete

– extremely tough – finished a fight despite breaking his leg

– has never been finished in his career

– solid chin

– extremely technically solid

– accurate striker

– new-found knockout power

– controls the cage

– totally neutralizes his opponent’s strengths with his speed, footwork, cardio

– seems to be getting better with each fight



Weaknesses



– not much knockout power

– can be a “points fighter”

– poor takedown defense

– often doesn’t looks for the finish when on the ground

Synopsis

Mighty Mouse has excelled throughout his career despite fighting at a weight class above his natural one. Now that the UFC has a flyweight division, look out world – he’s untouchable.