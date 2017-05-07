Quantcast
Demian Maia Scouting Report
May 7, 2017

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Demian Maia Scouting Report

Vitals

6’0″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)
72″ reach, Southpaw
Nov 6, 1977

Record

24-6 (UFC: 18-6)

Current Streak

6 straight wins

Training

4th degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Numerous grappling championships

Championships Held

Super Challenge Tournament Winner (83 kg): 2006

 

Strengths

– perhaps the best BJJ practitioner in the sport
– an absolute beast at welterweight
– very physically strong at current weight class
– extremely experienced
– great submission skills
– has never been submitted
– has only been (T)KO’d twice in his career
– very good at passing guard
– southpaw
– good ground and pound
– on an incredibly hot streak

 

Weaknesses

– despite fighting at middleweight before, still a bit undersized (height, reach) for welterweight
– has lost when he has fought the elite of the elite
– not much striking skills – doesn’t land many strikes
– inaccurate striker
– horrible takedown accuracy & defense
– getting up there in years

 

Synopsis

Demian Maia has been pretty much unstoppable at welterweight.

 

 

 