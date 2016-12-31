Dominick Cruz Career Earnings

(WEC & UFC fights only)

* denotes an estimated purse

Sponsorship money, PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses not included

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

WEC 26 – Mar 24/07 – L (Faber) – $3,000

WEC 34 – Jun 1/08 – W (Valencia) – $6,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus)

WEC 38 – Jan 25/09 – W (McCall) – $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)

WEC 40 – Apr 5/09 – W (Lopez) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)*

WEC 42 – Aug 9/09 – W (Benavidez) – $24,000 ($7,000 to show, $7,000 win bonus, $10,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

WEC 47 – Mar 6/10 – W (Bowles) – $18,000 ($9,000 to show, $9,000 win bonus)

WEC 50 – Aug 18/10 – W (Benavidez) – $22,000 ($11,000 to show, $11,000 win bonus)

WEC 53 – Dec 16/10 – W (Jorgensen) – $26,000 ($13,000 to show, $13,000 win bonus)*

UFC 132 – Jul 2/11 – W (Faber) – $115,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $75,000 Fight of the Night bonus)

UFC Live: Cruz vs Johnson – Oct 1/11 – W (Johnson) – $70,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus)*

UFC 178 – Sept 27/14 – W (Mizugaki) – $150,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Dillashaw vs Cruz – Jan 17/16 – W (Dillashaw) – $190,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 199 – Jun 4/16 – W (Faber) – $390,000 ($350,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 207 – Dec 30/16 – L (Garbrandt) – $440,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)

Total Career Earnings: $1,472,000