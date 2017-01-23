Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Scouting Report
Vitals
6’0″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)
73″ reach, Orthodox
March 29, 1983
Record
32-7, 1 NC (UFC: 19-4)
Current Streak
4 straight wins
Training
Champion Muay Thai fighter
Black belt if Gaidojutsu
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
None
Strengths
– world class kickboxing/Muay Thai
– incredible submission skills – 16 wins via submission
– killer leg kicks
– very well coached (Jackson-Wink)
– granite chin – never been knocked out (only TKO’d twice)
– very active striker
– extremely accurate striker
– hard hitter – one of the leaders in knockdowns landed for his size
– relentlessly looks for submissions
– extremely dangerous off of his back
– very experienced
– exceptional at passing guard on the ground
– looking unstoppable at welterweight
Weaknesses
– doesn’t fight very smart
– gets into “street fights” in the cage
– not much knockout power despite striking prowess & knockdowns landed
– seems more interested in putting on exciting fights than winning
– takes way too much damage via strikes – more than he dishes out
– mediocre striking defense
– gets hurt with body shots
– doesn’t look to strike much on the ground or in the clinch
– never has won “the big fight” – seems to wilt in pressure situations
– been busted for PED use (diuretic)
– will be slightly below average for size as a welterweight
Synopsis
While the Cowboy is always a crowd-pleaser, his style isn’t always conducive to winning at the highest level. Until recently, that is.
