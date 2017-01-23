Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Scouting Report

Vitals

6’0″ 170 lbs (Welterweight)

73″ reach, Orthodox

March 29, 1983

Record

32-7, 1 NC (UFC: 19-4)

Current Streak

4 straight wins

Training

Champion Muay Thai fighter

Black belt if Gaidojutsu

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

None

Strengths

– world class kickboxing/Muay Thai

– incredible submission skills – 16 wins via submission

– killer leg kicks

– very well coached (Jackson-Wink)

– granite chin – never been knocked out (only TKO’d twice)

– very active striker

– extremely accurate striker

– hard hitter – one of the leaders in knockdowns landed for his size

– relentlessly looks for submissions

– extremely dangerous off of his back

– very experienced

– exceptional at passing guard on the ground

– looking unstoppable at welterweight

Weaknesses

– doesn’t fight very smart

– gets into “street fights” in the cage

– not much knockout power despite striking prowess & knockdowns landed

– seems more interested in putting on exciting fights than winning

– takes way too much damage via strikes – more than he dishes out

– mediocre striking defense

– gets hurt with body shots

– doesn’t look to strike much on the ground or in the clinch

– never has won “the big fight” – seems to wilt in pressure situations

– been busted for PED use (diuretic)

– will be slightly below average for size as a welterweight

Synopsis

While the Cowboy is always a crowd-pleaser, his style isn’t always conducive to winning at the highest level. Until recently, that is.