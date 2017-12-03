Eddie Alvarez Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse, info only available starting 2012

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Bellator 66 – Apr 20/12 – W (Aoki) – $100,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus)

Bellator 76 – Oct 12/12 – W (Freire) – $130,000 ($65,000 to show, $65,000 win bonus)*

Bellator 106 – Nov 2/13 – W (Chandler) – $160,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus)

UFC 178 – Sept 27/14 – L (Cerrone) – $100,000

UFC 188 – Jun 13/15 – W (Melendez) – $100,000*

UFC Fight Night: Dillashaw vs Cruz – Jan 17/16 – W (Pettis) – $102,500 ($100,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Alvarez – Jul 7/16 – W (dos Anjos) – $230,000 ($150,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 205 – Nov 12/16 – L (McGregor) – $540,000 ($500,000 to show, $40,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 211 – May 13/17 – NC (Poirier) – $102,500 ($100,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 218 – Dec 2/17 – W (Gaethje) – $155,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

Total Career Earnings: $1,720,000