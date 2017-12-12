(Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports)
Erick Silva Scouting Report
Vitals
6’0″ 170 lb (Welterweight)
74″ reach, Orthodox
January 21, 1984
Record
19-8, 1 NC (UFC: 7-7)
Current Streak
1 straight loss
Training
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Black belt in judo
Championships Held
Jungle Fight Welterweight Tournament Champion: 2010
Jungle Fight Welterweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)
Strengths
– submission expert – more than half of wins come via tap out
– also has knockout capabilities
– deadly knees, kicks
– explosive striker
– very good athlete
– finishes fights quick
– extremely accurate striker
– very active on the ground looking for submissions
– well coached (X-Gym, Team Nogueira)
Weaknesses
– very inconsistent – win one, lose one, win one, etc.
– has never beaten an “elite” opponent
– can be knocked out
– porous striking defense
– gets outstruck by opponents on a very large scale
– doesn’t land many takedowns
– has had weight cut issues in the past
– body looks much different now that strict PED testing is in place
Synopsis
Erick Silva was once considered a top young MMA prospect. Now, all of a sudden, he’s over 30 with mixed results in the cage.