Erick Silva Scouting Report

Vitals

6’0″ 170 lb (Welterweight)

74″ reach, Orthodox

January 21, 1984

Record

19-8, 1 NC (UFC: 7-7)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Black belt in judo

Championships Held

Jungle Fight Welterweight Tournament Champion: 2010

Jungle Fight Welterweight Champion: 2010 (no title defenses)

Strengths

– submission expert – more than half of wins come via tap out

– also has knockout capabilities

– deadly knees, kicks

– explosive striker

– very good athlete

– finishes fights quick

– extremely accurate striker

– very active on the ground looking for submissions

– well coached (X-Gym, Team Nogueira)

Weaknesses

– very inconsistent – win one, lose one, win one, etc.

– has never beaten an “elite” opponent

– can be knocked out

– porous striking defense

– gets outstruck by opponents on a very large scale

– doesn’t land many takedowns

– has had weight cut issues in the past

– body looks much different now that strict PED testing is in place



Synopsis

Erick Silva was once considered a top young MMA prospect. Now, all of a sudden, he’s over 30 with mixed results in the cage.