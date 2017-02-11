There will be one UFC Featherweight Champion again as of June. No more fugazi interim titles. Dana White announced on Brett Okamoto’s podcast that current UFC Featherweight Champion Jose Aldo (who actually lost the title to Conor McGregor, before having it given back to him when McGregor got stripped) will fight current Interim UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway (who won the fake belt because the UFC thinks every PPV needs a belt on the line, and boy did it work – they sold a whole 150,000 PPVs for UFC 206). He just wasn’t sure what date it was occurring on. Combate has since reported that it will go down at UFC 212 on June 3rd at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Since getting KO’d by McGregor, Aldo has gone on to beat Frankie Edgar via decision at UFC 200. Meanwhile, Holloway’s last loss is also to McGregor, but that came way back in 2013. He has since reeled off 10-straight wins inside the Octagon.