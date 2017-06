Fedor Emelianenko Career Earnings

(Affliction & Strikeforce purses only; PPV and/or “backroom” bonuses not included)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Affliction: Banned – Jul 19/08 – W (Sylvia) – $300,000

Affliction: Day of Reckoning – Jan 24/09 – W (Arlovski) – $300,000

Strikeforce: Fedor vs Rogers – Nov 7/09 – W (Rogers) – $400,000*

Strikeforce: Fedor vs Werdum – Jun 26/10 – L (Werdum) – $400,000

Strikeforce: Fedor vs Silva – Feb 12/11 – L (A. Silva) – $400,000*

Strikeforce: Fedor vs Henderson – Jul 30/11 – L (D. Henderson) – $400,000*

Total Career Earnings: $2,200,000