(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Alexander Gustafsson Scouting Report

Vitals

6’5″ 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)

76.5″ reach, Orthodox

January 15, 1987

Record

17-4 (UFC: 8-4)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

None

Strengths

– in his prime, yet has tons of experience

– big for a light heavyweight – tall & walks around at about 230 pounds

– knockout power

– very good striker

– solid MMA boxer

– good MMA wrestler

– lands a high volume of strikes

– uses his long legs to keep opponents at distance

– good striker in the clinch

– solid submission skills

– good at passing guard

– great takedown defense

– constantly moving in the cage

– great at fakes

– good at using his jab

– unorthodox fighting style

– can be dangerous with ground and pound – mauls his opponent

– has never been knocked out

– finishes fights

– long reach for a light heavyweight (and for his height)

Weaknesses

– horribly inaccurate striker

– mediocre striking defense

– poor takedown success rate

– wrestlers seem be his kryptonite

– can be knocked out

– has stumbled when up against the elite of the elite

Synopsis

Alexander Gustafsson is one of the brightest young stars in the sport. But can he get past the brightest young star on the scene, Jon Jones?