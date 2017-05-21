(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
Alexander Gustafsson Scouting Report
Vitals
6’5″ 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)
76.5″ reach, Orthodox
January 15, 1987
Record
17-4 (UFC: 8-4)
Current Streak
1 straight win
Training
Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
None
Strengths
– in his prime, yet has tons of experience
– big for a light heavyweight – tall & walks around at about 230 pounds
– knockout power
– very good striker
– solid MMA boxer
– good MMA wrestler
– lands a high volume of strikes
– uses his long legs to keep opponents at distance
– good striker in the clinch
– solid submission skills
– good at passing guard
– great takedown defense
– constantly moving in the cage
– great at fakes
– good at using his jab
– unorthodox fighting style
– can be dangerous with ground and pound – mauls his opponent
– has never been knocked out
– finishes fights
– long reach for a light heavyweight (and for his height)
Weaknesses
– horribly inaccurate striker
– mediocre striking defense
– poor takedown success rate
– wrestlers seem be his kryptonite
– can be knocked out
– has stumbled when up against the elite of the elite
Synopsis
Alexander Gustafsson is one of the brightest young stars in the sport. But can he get past the brightest young star on the scene, Jon Jones?