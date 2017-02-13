Hector Lombard Scouting Report
Vitals
5’9″ 185 lbs (Middleweight)
73″ reach, Southpaw
February 2, 1978
Record
34-6-1 (2) (UFC: 3-4, 1 NC)
Current Streak
2 straight losses
Training
Cuban Olympic Judo Team (2000)
4th dan black belt in Judo
Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
XFC Light Heavyweight Champion: 2006 (no title defenses)
Cage Fighting Championship Middleweight Champion: 2007-2011 (seven successful title defenses)
Bellator Middleweight Champion: 2009-2011 (one successful title defense)
Australian Fighting Championship Middleweight Champion: 2011 (no title defenses)
Strengths
– incredible power in his hands
– underrated submission skills
– world class Judoka
– solid takedown defense
– won championships everywhere he fought
– extremely strong and muscular
– finishes fights
– explosive power
– long reach for his height
– killer instinct – goes for the knockout
– good chin
– good at ground and pound
– great strength in the clinch – can whip opponents around, throw them to the ground
– fast hands
– normally very aggressive
– quick on his feet – swarms his opponent
Weaknesses
– questionable cardio
– lots of miles on his body
– getting quite old for an athlete
– doesn’t throw many kicks
– striking technique is sloppy & needs work
– hasn’t beaten many top level opponents
– inaccurate striker
– horrible striking defense
– takes as many strikes as he delivers
– very inaccurate with his takedowns
– got busted for PEDs
– short for a middleweight
Synopsis
Hector Lombard’s UFC run hasn’t gone quite as planned.
