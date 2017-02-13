Hector Lombard Scouting Report

Vitals

5’9″ 185 lbs (Middleweight)

73″ reach, Southpaw

February 2, 1978

Record

34-6-1 (2) (UFC: 3-4, 1 NC)

Current Streak

2 straight losses

Training

Cuban Olympic Judo Team (2000)

4th dan black belt in Judo

Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

XFC Light Heavyweight Champion: 2006 (no title defenses)

Cage Fighting Championship Middleweight Champion: 2007-2011 (seven successful title defenses)

Bellator Middleweight Champion: 2009-2011 (one successful title defense)

Australian Fighting Championship Middleweight Champion: 2011 (no title defenses)

Strengths

– incredible power in his hands

– underrated submission skills

– world class Judoka

– solid takedown defense

– won championships everywhere he fought

– extremely strong and muscular

– finishes fights

– explosive power

– long reach for his height

– killer instinct – goes for the knockout

– good chin

– good at ground and pound

– great strength in the clinch – can whip opponents around, throw them to the ground

– fast hands

– normally very aggressive

– quick on his feet – swarms his opponent



Weaknesses

– questionable cardio

– lots of miles on his body

– getting quite old for an athlete

– doesn’t throw many kicks

– striking technique is sloppy & needs work

– hasn’t beaten many top level opponents

– inaccurate striker

– horrible striking defense

– takes as many strikes as he delivers

– very inaccurate with his takedowns

– got busted for PEDs

– short for a middleweight

Synopsis

Hector Lombard’s UFC run hasn’t gone quite as planned.