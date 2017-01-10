Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
Joe Lauzon Scouting Report
Posted by on January 10, 2017

Joe Lauzon Scouting Report

Joe Lauzon Scouting Report

Vitals

5’10” 155 lbs (Lightweight)
70″ reach, Orthodox
May 22, 1984

Record

26-12 (UFC: 13-9)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

World Fight League Grand Prix Champion: 2006

 

Strengths

– extremely aggressive fighter
– very experienced
– submission wizard – vast majority of wins come via tap out
– versatile with his submissions (chokes, armbars, kimuras, leg locks)
– finishes fights
– good ground and pound
– great at passing guard on the ground
– very active on the ground looking for submissions
– decent striking defense
– pushes pace
– while no knockout power, he’s a decent striker
– as tough as they come

 

Weaknesses

– inconsistent
– can be knocked out & submitted
– horribly inaccurate striker
– gets hit far more often than he lands strikes
– mediocre takedown accuracy and defense
– cardio has been questioned
– can be very risky and overaggressive
– no real knockout power
– getting up there in age
– taken a lot of damage over his career

 

Synopsis

One thing you are guaranteed every time Joe Lauzon steps into the cage – win or lose, you will entertain you.

 

 

Comments

Reference Links

UFC Fighter Salary Database

UFC PPV Sales Data

Upcoming Events

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn - Jan 15th

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena - Jan 28th

UFC: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie - Feb 4th

UFC 208: Holm vs de Randamie - Feb 11th

UFC: dos Santos vs Struve 2 - Feb 19th

UFC Fight Night 106 - Mar 3rd

UFC 209 - Mar 4th

UFC: Belfort vs Gastelum - Mar 11th

UFC Fight Night 108 - Mar 18th

UFC Fight Night (or PPV) - Jun 3rd

UFC PPV - Aug 5th

Past Results