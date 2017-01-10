Joe Lauzon Scouting Report
Vitals
5’10” 155 lbs (Lightweight)
70″ reach, Orthodox
May 22, 1984
Record
26-12 (UFC: 13-9)
Current Streak
1 straight loss
Training
Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
World Fight League Grand Prix Champion: 2006
Strengths
– extremely aggressive fighter
– very experienced
– submission wizard – vast majority of wins come via tap out
– versatile with his submissions (chokes, armbars, kimuras, leg locks)
– finishes fights
– good ground and pound
– great at passing guard on the ground
– very active on the ground looking for submissions
– decent striking defense
– pushes pace
– while no knockout power, he’s a decent striker
– as tough as they come
Weaknesses
– inconsistent
– can be knocked out & submitted
– horribly inaccurate striker
– gets hit far more often than he lands strikes
– mediocre takedown accuracy and defense
– cardio has been questioned
– can be very risky and overaggressive
– no real knockout power
– getting up there in age
– taken a lot of damage over his career
Synopsis
One thing you are guaranteed every time Joe Lauzon steps into the cage – win or lose, you will entertain you.
Comments
