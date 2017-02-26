Quantcast
Rashad Evans Scouting Report
Posted by on February 26, 2017

Vitals

5’11” 185 lbs (Middleweight)
75″ reach, Orthodox
September 25, 1979

Record

19-5-1 (UFC: 14-5-1)

Current Streak

2 straight losses

Training

Junior College National Champion wrestler
NCAA Division 1 wrestler
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Black belt in Gaidojutsu

Championships Held

Gladiator Challenge Light Heavyweight Tournament winner: 2004
The Ultimate Fighter 2 Heavyweight winner: 2005
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion: 2008-2009 (no successful title defenses)

 

Strengths

– great MMA wrestler
– knockout power in his hands, feet, knees
– great at landing takedowns
– very experienced
– very good coaching & fight camps throughout career
– above average reach for his height
– incredibly successful career
– very good chin
– good ground & clinch striker
– great at passing guard
– physically strong
– extremely fast hands
– explosive & powerful
– used to fighting bigger fighters at light heavyweight & heavyweight

 

Weaknesses

– good chin but can be knocked out (especially recently)
– despite fighting previously at 205, is only average size for 185
– old for a fighter
– been through lots of battles – wear and tear
– very inaccurate striker
– mediocre striking defense
– takes more strikes than he delivers
– doesn’t look for submissions
– best days appear to be behind him

 

Synopsis

One of the greatest fighters of all-time, and probably a little underrated – but how much more does Rashad have left in the tank?

 

 

 

