Rashad Evans Scouting Report

Vitals

5’11” 185 lbs (Middleweight)

75″ reach, Orthodox

September 25, 1979

Record

19-5-1 (UFC: 14-5-1)

Current Streak

2 straight losses

Training

Junior College National Champion wrestler

NCAA Division 1 wrestler

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Black belt in Gaidojutsu

Championships Held

Gladiator Challenge Light Heavyweight Tournament winner: 2004

The Ultimate Fighter 2 Heavyweight winner: 2005

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion: 2008-2009 (no successful title defenses)

Strengths

– great MMA wrestler

– knockout power in his hands, feet, knees

– great at landing takedowns

– very experienced

– very good coaching & fight camps throughout career

– above average reach for his height

– incredibly successful career

– very good chin

– good ground & clinch striker

– great at passing guard

– physically strong

– extremely fast hands

– explosive & powerful

– used to fighting bigger fighters at light heavyweight & heavyweight

Weaknesses

– good chin but can be knocked out (especially recently)

– despite fighting previously at 205, is only average size for 185

– old for a fighter

– been through lots of battles – wear and tear

– very inaccurate striker

– mediocre striking defense

– takes more strikes than he delivers

– doesn’t look for submissions

– best days appear to be behind him

Synopsis

One of the greatest fighters of all-time, and probably a little underrated – but how much more does Rashad have left in the tank?