Is this real life?! Floyd Mayweather in a UFC octagon?! It just very well may happen. UFC president Dana White confirmed as much today.

“We’re talking to Floyd about doing a UFC deal,” White told ESPN. “It’s real. We’re interested in doing something with Floyd. Everything is a realistic possibility. Mayweather vs. McGregor f*cking happened. Anything is possible.”

This comes on the heals of Mayweather stating on Instagram that he was in negotiations with the UFC.

“They just called me not too long ago and asked me to come back. I can come right back. If I want, I can come right back to the UFC. I can go fight in the Octagon. I can do a three- or four-fight deal in the Octagon and make a billion dollars. Remember, I’m Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather, and you motherf*ckers love me.” (thanks to MMA Fighting for the transcription)

A 40-year-old boxer with no martial arts experience jumping into the highest level of mixed martial arts? Sounds like a great idea. James Toney vs Randy Couture was a barn burner, after all.