2017 is starting to look up for the UFC (and, subsequently, for its fans). MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani reports that MMA legend Georges St-Pierre has finally agreed to terms with the organization, and his return to the octagon is imminent. It is believed to be a multi-fight deal, with his targeted return to action being late summer to early fall.

What weight class the former welterweight king will fight at is yet to be known. However, UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping has enthusiastically expressed his interest in fighting GSP on his return, and the feeling is mutual – Saint-Pierre mentioned Bisping as a potential opponent when he was speaking of his return last year.

With Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar, and Jon Jones all currently on the shelf, the UFC is bereft of stars. That, apparently, is about to change.