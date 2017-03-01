Michael Bisping vs Georges St-Pierre has officially only been “a thing” for a few hours now, but gamblers are already putting their money down on the fight. And the title challenger has been instituted as the early favorite in the fight (to take place at a yet-to-be-determined place and at a yet-to-be-determined location). GSP is a -150 favorite, meaning he is expected to usurp Bisping for the UFC Middleweight Championship 60% of the time. These are the best odds for a GSP fight as far back as we can find, according to Best Fight Odds.





