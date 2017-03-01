The whispers have turned into a roar – Georges St-Pierre will indeed challenge UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping in his return to the octagon. UFC president Dana White confirmed as much on SportsCenter today.

This will be long-time welterweight champion St-Pierre’s first foray into the 185-pound weight class – all 27 of his past MMA fights have been at 170 pounds. But St-Pierre said he could fight anywhere between 155-185 pounds comfortably, and he must see Bisping as his best chance at UFC gold and his “biggest” fight to come back to.

As for Bisping, this will mark his second UFC title defense, as well as his second controversial choice of opponent (if he has any real say in who he fights against). Yoel Romero is ready, waiting and deserving of a shot at Bisping, and the next chance at the belt was assumed to be going to him (not to mention Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza who has also been waiting in the wings). Instead he’ll fight a 170-pounder who hasn’t found in almost four years. The fact that this 170-pounder is named GSP changes the equation a bit, however.

The date and location of the fight is still up in the air, as St-Pierre still has to undergo four months of random drug testing from the USADA. However, UFC 216 is scheduled to go down in somewhere in St-Pierre’s native Canada on September 9th, so perhaps we can pencil it in as the headliner there.