If a UFC event happens but no one sees it, did it really happen? This past Sunday’s UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Teixeira averaged 496,000 viewers on Fox Sports 1, according to ShowBuzzDaily. Not a big surprise here, considering the event took place at an unusual time and day for the UFC (1:00 pm Eastern on a Sunday). But the people who did turn in saw a banger of an event, especially the headline fight.

The prelims, which were on at 11:00 am on FS1, averaged 353,000 viewers.