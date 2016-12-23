There certainly was plenty of mixed emotions when the MMAJunkie reported that The Ultimate Fighter 25 could possibly be an all-star/comeback season for welterweights. Some fans were against the idea of the old concept, but others jumped for joy thinking about some of their old favorites getting back into the octagon.

I, personally, fell into the latter category. I was excited. Then several rumors came out that dulled that excitement. Some not so great names are now rumored for the show. So, to bring back my excitement about a season that won’t happen for at best several months, I’ve put together my dream list of fighters – complete with likelihood of appearing.

16. Amir Sadollah

UFC Record: 6-5

Last Seen in UFC: September 20th, 2014 (Decision Loss to Yoshihiro Akiyama)

Why They Should Be on TUF 25: Sadollah seems like the ideal fit for this show. They let him go because he wasn’t active enough, not because he wasn’t winning. He’s fun to watch and has won the show already. The storyline of him being the first to win the show twice writes itself.

Likelihood: 4 (out of 5)

15. John Maguire

UFC Record: 2-3

Last Seen in UFC: June 15th, 2013 (Decision Loss to Mitch Clarke)

Why They Should Be on TUF 25: Maguire is a fun grappler and has a lot of good skills. He’s won five of his last six and looked spectacular doing so. Add in the whole gypsy jitsu thing and he’s a really fun guy to listen to as well.

Likelihood: 3

14. Mike Rhodes

UFC Record: 0-3

Last Seen in UFC: December 20th, 2014 (Submission Loss to Erick Silva)

Why They Should Be on TUF 25: Rhodes trains with RoufusSport which gives him a leg up. He’s got exciting hands and didn’t get any favors the first time through the big leagues. A second go-round would prove that he can hang with the people in this division. His lack of success the first time might be a hindrance to them bringing him back though.

Likelihood: 2

13. John Howard

UFC Record: 6-6

Last Seen in UFC: December 10th, 2015 (TKO Loss to Tim Means)

Why They Should Be on TUF 25: He’s a fan favorite in the northeast, which is where he makes his home and competes now (CES MMA). He’s a genuinely nice guy who brings a wealth of big show experience. He also seems like the type that would jump at the chance to get back to the UFC.

Likelihood: 4.5

12. Matt Secor

UFC Record: 0-0

Last Seen in UFC: On TUF 16

Why They Should Be on TUF 25: A veteran of UFC and Bellator, Secor has some of the sickest submission skills – which he now teaches at his own gym. He’s competed in EBI and recently tapped out UFC veteran Ricardo Funch. With an impressive record since the show and the fact that he got in a couple of verbal tussles the first time though, he’d be a solid fit. He also actively campaigned for a shot to fill in for UFN: Albany.

Likelihood: 3.5

11. Jon Manley

UFC Record: 0-1

Last Seen in UFC: February 23rd, 2013 (Decision Loss to Neil Magny)

Why They Should Be on TUF 25: Manley, like Secor, has recently opened his own gym. While that might take away from his chances on the show a little, Manley is ready for the big show again. His first run through was not an easy one. After losing his decision to Magny in his debut they cut him loose. Talk about a tough break.

Likelihood: 3.5

10. Nah-Shon Burrell

UFC Record: 1-1

Last Seen in UFC: May 25th, 2013 (Decision Loss to Stephen Thompson)

Why They Should Be on TUF 25: After beating Yuri Villefort in his debut, his second fight was against Wonderboy. After going the distance with him, he was let go. Seems harsh to me, but he has a decent record since then that could warrant him getting back to the show.

Likelihood: 2.5

9. Eddy Ellis

UFC Record: 0-0

Last Seen in UFC: On TUF 16

Why They Should Be on TUF 25: It seemed weird that Eddy never got his chance after the show. Coaches spoke highly of him, he was very respectful in the house, but nothing ever materialized. This would be a good chance for him to prove they made a mistake never giving him a shot.

Likelihood: 3

8. TJ Waldburger

UFC Record: 4-4

Last Seen in UFC: February 22nd, 2014 (TKO Loss to Mike Pyle)

Why They Should Be on TUF 25: So, this one seems a little far fetched. He hasn’t fought in nearly three years and has since being released. However, in my dream world they add him because his submission skills were sick and he was overall really fun to watch.

Likelihood: 1.5

7. Mike Pierce

UFC Record: 9-5

Last Seen in UFC: December 11th, 2015 (Decision Loss to Ryan LaFlare)

Why They Should Be on TUF 25: Pierce’s style wasn’t always a fan’s dream, but damn was he effective. He beat Seth Baczynski and lost very questionable split decisions to Josh Koscheck and Johny Hendricks. If picked for the show, he would likely be the favorite. His lack of fighting since he’s left could hinder his chances though.

Likelihood: 3

6. Steve Carl

UFC Record: 0-0

Last Seen in UFC: On TUF 21

Why They Should Be on TUF 25: Another guy with the Eddy Ellis treatment. Very fun to watch, very respectful. However, never got the shot coming off of the show. With his history in numerous larger promotions, his experience alone should get him back here.

Likelihood: 4

5. Mike Ricci

UFC Record: 1-2

Last Seen in UFC: September 21st, 2013 (Decision Loss to Myles Jury)

Why They Should Be on TUF 25: This is a guy who has beaten Jordan Mein. His skills are unquestionable and he’s stayed really busy since leaving the UFC in 2013. His brown belt under Firas Zahabi makes him instantly look like a submission threat in the UFC or TUF house.

Likelihood: 4

4. Gerald Harris

UFC Record: 3-1

Last Seen in UFC: November 20th, 2010 (Decision Loss to Maiquel Falcao)

Why They Should Be on TUF 25: In addition to actively campaigning for another shot, this is a guy who I thought should have never left. He was 3-1 with some highlight reel victories and for some reason was let go. Add in his recent slam KO to a man who outweighed him by 50 bs – another shot seems all but imminent for “Hurricane”.

Likelihood: 5

3. Dustin Hazelett

UFC Record: 5-5

Last Seen in UFC: December 11th, 2010 (Submission Loss to Mark Bocek)

Why They Should Be on TUF 25: Okay, so this is a real in-my-dreams pick. Like Waldburger, Hazelett was so fun to watch. His submission of Josh Burkman remains one of my favorite of all time. He’s retired from MMA right now, but then again, so was Tamdan McCrory.

Likelihood: 1

2. Ramsey Nijem

UFC Record: 5-5

Last Seen in UFC: July 25th, 2015 (Decision Loss to Andrew Holbrook)

Why They Should Be on TUF 25: Another guy they seemed to let go because of non-fighting reasons. The roster got too big and he was one that got the axe. His recent signing with WSOF may get in the way of this return, but I’ll keep dreaming.

Likelihood: 2

1. CM Punk

UFC Record: 0-1

Last Seen in UFC: September 10th, 2016 (Submission Loss to Mickey Gall)

Why They Should Be on TUF 25: To me, this season screams CM Punk. A season with former UFC fighters who couldn’t hack it. Putting Punk on the show could allow for him to get some in-depth help from different coaches. Plus, it would give him some lower end competition to get him ready again. All of this without hurting his record. Seems like this is the most likely shot and I like it.

Likelihood: 5

Who would you like to see on a 170 lbs comeback season of TUF? Let us know in the comments!