|How many times will Conor McGregor bring up Floyd Mayweather’s domestic assault in social media before August 26?
Over 1.5 (-185)
Under 1.5 (+155)
Will fight be canceled before day of the fight?
Yes +350
No -550
Will either fighter test positive for performance-enhancing drugs?
Yes +300
No -1100
Will Conor McGregor do the “Billionaire Strut” during his walkout?
Yes -225
No +165
Will the WBC award the “Diamond Belt” to the winner?
Yes -300
No +210
Will Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather touch gloves before the fight?
Yes -225
No +165
Will fight break the 4.4 million PPV buys record?
Yes -270
No +215
Will Conor McGregor fight in MMA in 2017?
Yes -105
No -125
Total punches thrown by Conor McGregor
Over 180 (-150)
Under 180 (+120)
Total punches thrown by Floyd Mayweather
Over 300 (-280)
Under 300 (+200)
Total punches landed by Conor McGregor
Over 20 (-150)
Under 20 (+120)
Total punches landed by Floyd Mayweather
Over 100 (-145)
Under 100 (+115)
Conor McGregor’s punch accuracy percentage?
Over 15 (-125)
Under 15 (-105)
Floyd Mayweather’s punch accuracy percentage?
Over 35 (-250)
Under 35 (+180)
How many rounds will fight last?
Over 9.5 (+145)
Under 9.5 (-170)
Will Conor McGregor be disqualified during fight?
Yes +400
No -600
Timeline of Fight Odds at BetDSI.eu
2/28/17
McGregor: +635
Mayweather: -975
5/1/17
McGregor: +750
Mayweather: -1100
6/12/17
McGregor: +875
Mayweather: -1250
6/15/17
8 a.m.
McGregor: +700
Mayweather: -1000
10 a.m.
McGregor: +605
Mayweather: -825
12 p.m.
McGregor: +650
Mayweather: -950
3 p.m.
McGregor: +550
Mayweather: -785
6/16/17
McGregor: +470
Mayweather: -705
6/18/17
8 a.m.
McGregor: +700
Mayweather: -1000
12 p.m.
McGregor: +750
Mayweather: -1100
“We’ve heard reports that all the square bettors in Vegas are taking the dog and all the sharps are on the chalk. But that hasn’t exactly been the case in the offshore market. The public is certainly siding with McGregor because they like the value, but we have wiseguys on both sides of this fight, as evidenced by the odds fluctuation. There are highly respected players that believe McGregor has a good chance to upset Mayweather.”