Diamond Sportsbook, an online wagering website, has opened a bevy of betting props for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor megafight on August 26. The props include social media jabs, if the fight will be canceled, how many punches Mayweather will throw, if McGregor will be disqualified and much more. Also below, you will find a timeline of the moneyline odds for the fight, which first opened in February. How many times will Conor McGregor bring up Floyd Mayweather’s domestic assault in social media before August 26? Over 1.5 (-185)

Under 1.5 (+155) Will fight be canceled before day of the fight? Yes +350

No -550 Will either fighter test positive for performance-enhancing drugs? Yes +300

No -1100 Will Conor McGregor do the “Billionaire Strut” during his walkout? Yes -225

No +165 Will the WBC award the “Diamond Belt” to the winner? Yes -300

No +210 Will Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather touch gloves before the fight? Yes -225

No +165 Will fight break the 4.4 million PPV buys record? Yes -270

No +215 Will Conor McGregor fight in MMA in 2017? Yes -105

No -125 Total punches thrown by Conor McGregor Over 180 (-150)

Under 180 (+120) Total punches thrown by Floyd Mayweather Over 300 (-280)

Under 300 (+200) Total punches landed by Conor McGregor Over 20 (-150)

Under 20 (+120) Total punches landed by Floyd Mayweather Over 100 (-145)

Under 100 (+115) Conor McGregor’s punch accuracy percentage? Over 15 (-125)

Under 15 (-105) Floyd Mayweather’s punch accuracy percentage? Over 35 (-250)

Under 35 (+180) How many rounds will fight last? Over 9.5 (+145)

Under 9.5 (-170) Will Conor McGregor be disqualified during fight? Yes +400

No -600 Timeline of Fight Odds at BetDSI.eu 2/28/17 McGregor: +635

Mayweather: -975 5/1/17 McGregor: +750

Mayweather: -1100 6/12/17 McGregor: +875

Mayweather: -1250 6/15/17 8 a.m.

McGregor: +700

Mayweather: -1000 10 a.m.

McGregor: +605

Mayweather: -825 12 p.m.

McGregor: +650

Mayweather: -950 3 p.m.

McGregor: +550

Mayweather: -785 6/16/17 McGregor: +470

Mayweather: -705 6/18/17 8 a.m.

McGregor: +700

Mayweather: -1000 12 p.m.

McGregor: +750

Mayweather: -1100 “We’ve heard reports that all the square bettors in Vegas are taking the dog and all the sharps are on the chalk. But that hasn’t exactly been the case in the offshore market. The public is certainly siding with McGregor because they like the value, but we have wiseguys on both sides of this fight, as evidenced by the odds fluctuation. There are highly respected players that believe McGregor has a good chance to upset Mayweather.”