The Prelim Breakout Star is a once per event article that helps fans get to know those who will be entertaining them from the undercard. The intention of the article is not to bring attention to the most talented guy on the preliminary card, but rather one that the common fan may have overlooked or underestimated.

When we pull together a double breakout star, we like to pick two fighters who have a lot in common. While these two might not look all that much alike, there are aspects of their styles that match up insanely well. In addition, both are undefeated prospects making their UFC debuts. Got to love it!

Aspen Ladd

Affiliation – MMA Gold

From – Pioneer, California

Height – 5’6″

Weight – 135 lbs (Bantamweight)

Record – 5-0 (0-0 UFC)

Trevin Giles

Nickname – The Problem

Affiliation – Elite MMA

From – Houston, texas

Height – 6’0″

Weight – 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)

Record – 8-0 (0-0 UFC)

What makes them impressive

Neither of these two have ever been the biggest in their weight classes. In fact, Giles typically fights down at 185 lbs and Ladd has fought plenty of times at 125 lbs. Yet, what makes them so impressive is that their technique in the clinch gives them an advantage against even much larger opponents. As a result, they both have plenty of finishes from top game. This fact is even more impressive given that Giles is 24 and Ladd is only 22.

Why they has been overlooked

Their youth might be the only real reason. Both of these two, outside of the UFC circle, are fairly well known. Giles has done most of his work in Legacy and RFA, which are not combines. Those two together have made big waves as a top local promotion. Ladd has all of her pro fights for Invicta, the number one all-women’s MMA organization. So, she’s got the fan base ready to go.

What makes these a good match-ups

Because these two are really well rounded, they make it difficult on opponents who tend to be one-dimensional. That’s certainly the case with Giles’s opponent, James Bochnovic, who has seven submissions in his eight wins. Ladd’s opponent Eye is a little more well-rounded, but she relies heavily on her boxing. If Ladd decides to body her up and if Giles stays on his feet, both should be able to take out their opponents.

