Jake Ellenberger Scouting Report
Posted by on April 17, 2017

Vitals

5’10” 170 lbs (Welterweight)
73″ reach, Orthodox
March 18, 1985

Record

31-12 (UFC: 10-8)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Two-time NCAA DII All-American in wrestling

Championships Held

None

 

Strengths

– extremely experienced
– has fought some of the best in the sport
– huge knockout power
– finishes fights
– solid chin
– very good striking defense
– great takedown defense

 

Weaknesses

– a one-trick pony – looks for the KO shot at all times
– doesn’t use wrestling as often as he should
– slightly undersized (height & reach) for a welterweight
– not a very active striker – doesn’t land many strikes
– gets hit almost as much as he lands strikes
– very inaccurate striker
– doesn’t use his BJJ skills much – doesn’t look for submissions
– has been criticized for his cardio
– career appears to be on the downswing
– in a slump (2-6)

 

Synopsis

Jake Ellenberger was near the top of the UFC welterweight class for a few years.  Will he ever make it to the top of the mountain?

 