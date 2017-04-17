Jake Ellenberger Scouting Report

Vitals

5’10” 170 lbs (Welterweight)

73″ reach, Orthodox

March 18, 1985

Record

31-12 (UFC: 10-8)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Two-time NCAA DII All-American in wrestling

Championships Held

None

Strengths

– extremely experienced

– has fought some of the best in the sport

– huge knockout power

– finishes fights

– solid chin

– very good striking defense

– great takedown defense

Weaknesses

– a one-trick pony – looks for the KO shot at all times

– doesn’t use wrestling as often as he should

– slightly undersized (height & reach) for a welterweight

– not a very active striker – doesn’t land many strikes

– gets hit almost as much as he lands strikes

– very inaccurate striker

– doesn’t use his BJJ skills much – doesn’t look for submissions

– has been criticized for his cardio

– career appears to be on the downswing

– in a slump (2-6)

Synopsis

Jake Ellenberger was near the top of the UFC welterweight class for a few years. Will he ever make it to the top of the mountain?