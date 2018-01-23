It is very rare when a UFC champion enters a title defense as the betting underdog (Stipe Miocic last weekend being one of the rare, recent examples). Well UFC Strawweight Joanna “Former Champion” Jedrzejczyk is not only the favorite heading into her rematch with Rose Namajunas, she’s a MASSIVE favorite.

The former UFC champ opened as a -225 favorite for her UFC 223 dance with Namajunas, meaning she’s predicted to win this fight 69% of the time. Very surprising odds, especially given the fact the Thug Rose didn’t win a close decision against Joanna the first go around, rather she finished her with strikes in the first round.

UFC 223 goes down April 7th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It’s headlined by Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov for some form of the UFC Lightweight Championship.





