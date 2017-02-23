Joanna Champion has her next challenger. As previously rumored, Joanna Jedrzejczyk will next defend her UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship against powerhouse Jessica Andrade at UFC 211. UFC 211 goes down on May 13th at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, and will be headlined by a UFC Heavyweight Championship fight between Stipe Miocic vs former champ Junior dos Santos.

This will be Jedrzejczyk’s fifth title defense, and she’ll be going for her 14th straight win to start her career. She most recently bested fellow Pole Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 205 in November. Meanwhile, challenger Andrade is 3-0 since moving down to 115 pounds from 135. She took a unanimous decision victory over Angela Hill earlier this month.