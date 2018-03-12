Quantcast
Jimi Manuwa Scouting Report
Vitals

6’1″ 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)
79″ reach, Orthodox
February 18, 1980

Record

15-3 (UFC: 4-3)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Championships Held

UCMMA Light Heavyweight Champion: 2009-2011 (5 successful title defenses)

 

Strengths

– big time KO power (14 of 15 wins via T/KO)
– very physically strong
– finishes fights
– has experience being a champion & defending belt
– very active striker – lands lots of shots
– also incredibly accurate with strikes
– very solid takedown defense
– lands enormous amount of strikes in the clinch
– experience against high level opponents

 

Weaknesses

– on the wrong side of 30 – pushing 40 now
– has barely ever fought outside of his native England
– some questions surrounding his cardio
– has only fought past the first round a handful of times in his career
– horrible striking defense
– poor takedown accuracy
– no real ground game (ground and pound or submissions)
– can be knocked out
– has lost when he’s fought the cream of the crop

 

Synopsis

Poster Boy was an up-and-comer in the sport, but unfortunately he is closing in on 40 fast.