Jimi Manuwa Scouting Report
Vitals
6’1″ 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)
79″ reach, Orthodox
February 18, 1980
Record
15-3 (UFC: 4-3)
Current Streak
1 straight loss
Training
Purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu
Championships Held
UCMMA Light Heavyweight Champion: 2009-2011 (5 successful title defenses)
Strengths
– big time KO power (14 of 15 wins via T/KO)
– very physically strong
– finishes fights
– has experience being a champion & defending belt
– very active striker – lands lots of shots
– also incredibly accurate with strikes
– very solid takedown defense
– lands enormous amount of strikes in the clinch
– experience against high level opponents
Weaknesses
– on the wrong side of 30 – pushing 40 now
– has barely ever fought outside of his native England
– some questions surrounding his cardio
– has only fought past the first round a handful of times in his career
– horrible striking defense
– poor takedown accuracy
– no real ground game (ground and pound or submissions)
– can be knocked out
– has lost when he’s fought the cream of the crop
Synopsis
Poster Boy was an up-and-comer in the sport, but unfortunately he is closing in on 40 fast.