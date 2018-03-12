Jimi Manuwa Scouting Report

Vitals

6’1″ 205 lbs (Light Heavyweight)

79″ reach, Orthodox

February 18, 1980

Record

15-3 (UFC: 4-3)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu

Championships Held

UCMMA Light Heavyweight Champion: 2009-2011 (5 successful title defenses)

Strengths

– big time KO power (14 of 15 wins via T/KO)

– very physically strong

– finishes fights

– has experience being a champion & defending belt

– very active striker – lands lots of shots

– also incredibly accurate with strikes

– very solid takedown defense

– lands enormous amount of strikes in the clinch

– experience against high level opponents

Weaknesses

– on the wrong side of 30 – pushing 40 now

– has barely ever fought outside of his native England

– some questions surrounding his cardio

– has only fought past the first round a handful of times in his career

– horrible striking defense

– poor takedown accuracy

– no real ground game (ground and pound or submissions)

– can be knocked out

– has lost when he’s fought the cream of the crop

Synopsis

Poster Boy was an up-and-comer in the sport, but unfortunately he is closing in on 40 fast.