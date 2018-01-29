Joe Soto Scouting Report
Vitals
5’6″ 135 lbs (Bantamweight)
Orthodox
March 22, 1987
Record
18-6 (UFC: 3-4)
Current Streak
1 straight loss
Training
Two-time Junior College All-American
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Championships Held
Bellator Featherweight Champion: 2009-2010 (no successful title defenses)
Tachi Palace Fights Bantamweight Champion: 2014 (no title defenses)
Strengths
– held championships in multiple organizations (including a bigger one – Bellator)
– used to fight at featherweight so big for bantamweight division
– great submission skills – more than half of wins come via tap out
– has (T)KO power in his hands
– very solid MMA boxer
– good ground and pound
– has fought against tough competition in his career
– great college wrestling resume
– very good takedown defense
– still young, but has good experience
– finishes fights
Weaknesses
– can be knocked out & submitted
– has lost when he’s fought a step up in competition
– leaves hands down while striking
– had difficulty cutting weight in past
Synopsis
Joe Soto has found life in the Octagon a tough go.