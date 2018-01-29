Joe Soto Scouting Report

Vitals

5’6″ 135 lbs (Bantamweight)

Orthodox

March 22, 1987

Record

18-6 (UFC: 3-4)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Two-time Junior College All-American

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

Bellator Featherweight Champion: 2009-2010 (no successful title defenses)

Tachi Palace Fights Bantamweight Champion: 2014 (no title defenses)

Strengths

– held championships in multiple organizations (including a bigger one – Bellator)

– used to fight at featherweight so big for bantamweight division

– great submission skills – more than half of wins come via tap out

– has (T)KO power in his hands

– very solid MMA boxer

– good ground and pound

– has fought against tough competition in his career

– great college wrestling resume

– very good takedown defense

– still young, but has good experience

– finishes fights

Weaknesses

– can be knocked out & submitted

– has lost when he’s fought a step up in competition

– leaves hands down while striking

– had difficulty cutting weight in past

Synopsis

Joe Soto has found life in the Octagon a tough go.