

(Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sport)

John Dodson Scouting Report

Vitals

5’3″ 135 lbs (Bantamweight)

66″ reach, Southpaw

September 26, 1984

Record

18-8 (UFC: 8-3)

Current Streak

1 straight loss

Training

Black belt in Gaidojutsu

Championships Held

The Ultimate Fighter 14 Bantamweight Tournament winner

Strengths

– extremely fast

– very quick & explosive strikes (punches, kicks, knees)

– above average reach

– very well coached – Jackson’s MMA

– powerful puncher with heavy hands – perhaps heaviest among lighter weight fighters

– lands a very high rate of strikes per minute

– decent striking defense

– great takedown defense

– great balance

– very athletic (despite his height apparently can dunk a basketball)

– good gas tank

– solid chin

Weaknesses



– extremely inaccurate striker

– poor takedown accuracy

– hasn’t shown any real ground game in the UFC

– has come up short every time he’s fought for the title

– undersized for bantamweight class

Synopsis

The Magician has the blazing speed and heavy hands that could have made him the king of the 125-pounders. With that not panning out, it’s back to 135.