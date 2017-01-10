

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

John Moraga Scouting Report

Vitals

5’6″ 125 lbs (Flyweight)

67″ reach, Orthodox

March 20, 1984

Record

16-5 (UFC: 5-4)

Current Streak

2 straight losses

Training

Two-time University Freestyle All-American wrestler

Championships Held

Trilogy Championship Fighting Bantamweight Champion: 2011 (no title defenses)

Rage in the Cage Bantamweight Champion: 2012 (no title defenses)

Strengths

– solid wrestler

– has fought at heavier weights (bantamweight) & been successful

– very good submission skills – about half his wins via tap out

– finishes fights

– solid striking defense

– dangerous elbows

– has been extremely successful in his career

– well coached – MMA Lab, Arizona Combat Sports

– becoming a smarter fighter

– very dangerous kicks

Weaknesses

– gets hit more than he dishes out

– hasn’t faced a huge amount of top competition

– has lost when he has fought the elite of the elite

– not much knockout power

– inaccurate striker

– only been fighting since 2009

– horrible takedown accuracy & takedown defense

– on a losing streak

Synopsis

It was a meteoric rise for John Moraga in the UFC, but he hasn’t shown he is able to get past the best of the best in his weight class.