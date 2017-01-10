Quantcast
The Sports Daily > MMA Manifesto
John Moraga Scouting Report
Posted by on January 10, 2017

John Moraga scouting report
(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

John Moraga Scouting Report

Vitals

5’6″ 125 lbs (Flyweight)
67″ reach, Orthodox
March 20, 1984

Record

16-5 (UFC: 5-4)

Current Streak

2 straight losses

Training

Two-time University Freestyle All-American wrestler

Championships Held

Trilogy Championship Fighting Bantamweight Champion: 2011 (no title defenses)
Rage in the Cage Bantamweight Champion: 2012 (no title defenses)

 

Strengths

– solid wrestler
– has fought at heavier weights (bantamweight) & been successful
– very good submission skills – about half his wins via tap out
– finishes fights
– solid striking defense
– dangerous elbows
– has been extremely successful in his career
– well coached – MMA Lab, Arizona Combat Sports
– becoming a smarter fighter
– very dangerous kicks

 

Weaknesses

– gets hit more than he dishes out
– hasn’t faced a huge amount of top competition
– has lost when he has fought the elite of the elite
– not much knockout power
– inaccurate striker
– only been fighting since 2009
– horrible takedown accuracy & takedown defense
– on a losing streak

 

Synopsis

It was a meteoric rise for John Moraga in the UFC, but he hasn’t shown he is able to get past the best of the best in his weight class.

 

 

Comments

Reference Links

UFC Fighter Salary Database

UFC PPV Sales Data

Upcoming Events

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Penn - Jan 15th

UFC on Fox: Shevchenko vs Pena - Jan 28th

UFC: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie - Feb 4th

UFC 208: Holm vs de Randamie - Feb 11th

UFC: dos Santos vs Struve 2 - Feb 19th

UFC Fight Night 106 - Mar 3rd

UFC 209 - Mar 4th

UFC: Belfort vs Gastelum - Mar 11th

UFC Fight Night 108 - Mar 18th

UFC Fight Night (or PPV) - Jun 3rd

UFC PPV - Aug 5th

Past Results